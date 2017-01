Airs Friday, January 13, 2017, at 9:00 pm. This week on the Caravan we have a mellow show with music by the Sons of the Never Wrong, Garrison Doles, Yael Meyer, The Lackadaisies, and Ollabelle plus some blues by, Scott Ainslie, Buddy Flett with AJ Casio, Keb Mo, and AJ & The Two Tone Blues band. For our live set ... Mountain Dulcimer meets Mandolin and bass in a lively concert featuring the Aaron O'Rourke Trio, and for our final hour we'll wander a bit Out West Somewhere.

Caravan Playlist For Friday, January 13, 2017