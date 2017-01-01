Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday New Year's 2016

Airs Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 12 noon

Repeats Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 8 p.m. If only the Capitol Steps had some funny material to work with in 2016…is something that will never cross your mind when listening to their Year In Review New Year’s special. All your election favorites will be there: President Elect Trump, Hillary, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin…wait, what?!? Let’s not let the election divide us any further. Tune in, and let’s unite in laughter! And for goodness sake, can someone give Merrick Garland a hug?