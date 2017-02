ARKANSAS CAMPUS-CARRY BILL: The House passed a bill Thursday that would require public colleges and universities to allow staff members to carry concealed weapons on campus over the schools' objections. Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, who is sponsoring House Bill 1249, opened his arguments for his bill with a list of shooting deaths at schools around the country. The vote was 71-22 on a largely party-line vote. It heads to the Senate.

