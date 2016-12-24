Airs Saturday, December 24 at 9:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to laissez les bons temps rouler, let the good times roll! Each holiday season, join singer-songwriter Monty Brown for A Cajun Christmas. Brown offers up spicy reminiscences from some of the bayou folk, and draws out more poignant memories from others. But mostly it's the music that tells the story. You'll find yourself two-steppin' and waltzin' to "Joyeux Noël" as swamp fiddles, accordions, and singers cook up a holiday gumbo, a delicious feast for the spirit and the ears! The program features internationally known and locally prized music-makers. Some of the songs are familiar, like "Vive le vent" ("Jingle Bells") and the traditional French "Il est né." Artists include fiddler Michael Doucet, accordionist Paul Daigle and Cajun Gold, and Harrison Fontenot. These Cajun revelers' mirth is positively infectious, and their gift, compelling.

Monty Brown has long been involved in regional folk activities, working as music director for the Louisiana Folklife Center and the Natchitoches Folk Life Festival. He is a performer and songwriter, a favorite at clubs and festivals throughout Louisiana. His Songs "Cajun Christmas" and "Would You Fly" were in the soundtrack for the film "Steel Magnolias."