Bird Calls Program Archive

Bird Calls with Cliff Shackelford for November 15, 2016 - Profile Bird is the Red Bellied Woodpecker
Bird Calls with Cliff Shackelford for Tuesday, September 13, 2016. Profile Bird This Month - The Killdeer
Bird Calls # 19 - September 13, 2016. Profile Bird This Month - The Killdeer
Bird Calls with Cliff Shackelford for Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Bird Calls #18 - July 19, 2016
Bird Calls # 17 - May 17, 2016
Bird Calls # 16 - March 15, 2016
Bird Calls program #15 - February 2, 2016 - Spotlight bird was the House Finch - recorded by Paul Jaszczak.
Bird Calls Program # 14 - November 17, 2015
Bird Calls Program #13 - September 15, 2015
Bird Calls Program # 12 - July 21, 2015
Bird Calls Program #11 - May 19, 2015
Bird Call Program # 10 - March 17, 2015
Bird Calls Program # 9 - January 20, 2015
Bird Calls Program # 8 - November 18, 2014. Due to a technical error, the first 11:00 of the program were not recorded. We apologize for this inconvenience. The remaining 48:48 of the program can be heard here.
Bird Calls Program # 7 - September 15, 2014
Bird Calls Program # 6 - July 15, 2014
Bird Calls Program 5 - Part 1 - May 20, 2014
Bird Calls Program 5 - Part 2 - May 20, 2014
Bird Calls Program # 4 - March 20, 2014
Bird Calls Program # 3 - December 19, 2013
Bird Calls Program # 2 - September 12, 2013
Bird Calls Program # 1 - June 20, 2013