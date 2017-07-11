The Better Picture with Ross Foote & Dr. Glenn Mills - 071117

Airs Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at 6 p.m. Our Guest is Dr. Glenn Mills. During the day Dr. Mills serves as Director of the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center in Shreveport, Louisiana but when not in the clinic or supervising cancer research he prowls the world bringing scientific precision and artistic vision to photograph and develop stunning images. From iconic Yosemite Falls to a single flower to a sunset or a black and white fireworks display, Dr. Mills puts a fresh interpretation that draws you into the image. He has over 1,500 followers on Flickr at GMills31 and his photos have been viewed over 1,000,000 times. Now he comes to Red River Radio as a guest on The Better Picture to talk about his photo techniques, inspirations and vision. The best part is he is available to answer your questions on how to take, process and share your photos. Don't miss the chance to check in with a busy man on July 11, 2017 at 6:00 pm. Live on Red River Radio and streaming live worldwide on redriverradio.org. Call in at 800-552-8502 but now enjoy some of his works to sample his range.