Airs Thursday, September 14, 2017, at 1 p.m. This week at The BBC Proms we feature Vasily Petrenko conducting the the Oslo Philharmonic with pianist Leif Ove Andsnes in the The Firebird Suite by Stranvisnky, Rachmaninoff's Piano Concert No. 4, and the Symphony No. 12, “The Year 1917” by Shostakovich.