Airs Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 12 noon. Could trees be better at reducing air pollution? This question from listener Ciao in Brazil prompted presenter Marnie Chesterton to scale the branches of tree science to discover the answers. Then, how many people can Earth support? In just over 200 years, the global population has exploded from 1 billion to almost 7.5 billion – and the best estimates suggest continued growth. But just how far can it go? When will we reach 'peak human'?



