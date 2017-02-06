Related Programs: 
Arkansas Governor Cuts Taxes Despite Budget Shortfalls

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R)
Credit Courtesy: Office of Arkansas Governor

GOVERNOR'S TAX CUTS - Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) signed a bill into law last Wednesday resulting in $50 million in tax cuts to Arkansans set to go into effect in 2019.  The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support and easily passed in both the house and senate.  The timing of the tax cut bill is a bit awkward as the state finance officials have revealed the state's net revenue has actually fallen $57 million below forecast.  The governor has asked state agencies to make contingency plans in anticipation of budget cuts.  The tax cut bill will go into effect in 2019.

