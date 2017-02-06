Arkansas Governor Cuts Taxes Despite Budget Shortfalls

GOVERNOR'S TAX CUTS - Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) signed a bill into law last Wednesday resulting in $50 million in tax cuts to Arkansans set to go into effect in 2019. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support and easily passed in both the house and senate. The timing of the tax cut bill is a bit awkward as the state finance officials have revealed the state's net revenue has actually fallen $57 million below forecast. The governor has asked state agencies to make contingency plans in anticipation of budget cuts. The tax cut bill will go into effect in 2019.

ARKANSAS TAX CUTS - Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) signed a bill into law last week making $50 million in tax cuts to Arkansans official and to take effect in 2019.