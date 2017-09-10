APM Reports: Shadow Class - College Dreamers in Trump’s America

Airs Sunday, September 10, 2017, at 6 p.m. Public schools in the United States have to treat undocumented students just like citizens. But once these students graduate, everything changes. Without papers, they don’t qualify for federal college grants, they can’t legally work to pay for tuition, and they may have to pay out-of-state tuition. Some young immigrants have gotten temporary papers under an Obama administration program. But now they find themselves on a collision course with newly powerful opponents, including a president who swept into office on a wave of anti-immigrant fear and anger.