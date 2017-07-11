Anti-Social: Why Disagreements Turn Into Death Threats Online

The Internet is not a safe space to express opinions. There is a very real danger that you’ll be attacked for making your beliefs public.

Pervasive online harassment has led to calls for technology firms to be more accountable for the hostility that happens on their platforms.

But what about the responsibility of users, law enforcement and the government in making the internet a healthier environment for free expression of ideas? And what recourse is there when trolls take it too far?

GUESTS

Lauren Duca, Freelance journalist; columnist, Teen Vogue

Katherine Clark, U.S. Congresswoman (D), 5th District of Massachusetts

Maeve Duggan, Research associate, Pew Research Center

Mark S. Luckie, Digital strategist, career journalist and author of The Digital Journalist’s Handbook and the novel DO U. He is the former Manager of Journalism and News at Twitter and the Head of Journalism and Media at Reddit.

Adam Ragusea, Journalist in residence, Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism; host, “The Pub”

