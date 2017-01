LA ONLINE SALES TAX - Beginning in 2017, online Amazon.com shoppers in Louisiana will be paying state sales tax on all purchases from the website. This is thanks in part to new laws passed by Louisiana legislators during the first special session last year. The move is expected to add $30 million dollars to Louisiana's sales tax collections in 2017.

LA ONLINE SALES TAX - Beginning in 2017, online Amazon.com shoppers in Louisiana will be paying state sales tax on all purchases from the website.