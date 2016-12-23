Related Programs: 
    Colin Marshall / NPR

Airs Friday, December 23, at 11 p.m. This is a special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Tags: 
An Afro Blue Christmas
Cyrus Chestnut
Michele Norris