Advent Voices

Airs Saturday, December 24 at 3 p.m. Advent is a time of quiet contemplation and waiting. It's waiting for darkness to become light and for hopes to be realized. Throughout the centuries Advent has been observed musically in sacred and secular ways. Join Lynne Warfel for an hour of the most beautiful vocal music inspired by and written for Advent.
Program
Niles: "I Wonder As I Wander" – Emma Kirkby
Poston: "Jesus Christ the Apple Tree" – Seraphic Fire
Biebl: "Ave Maria" – Chanticleer
Traditional: "Quem Pastores" – The Cambridge Singers
Huron Carol: "Twas in the Moon of Wintertime" – Cantus
Poulenc: "Videntes Stellam" – Choir of Trinity College
Lauridsen: "O Magnum Mysterium" – Chamber Choir of Europe
Gruber: "Stille Nacht" – The King's Singers
Scheidt: "O Jesulein Zart" – Bryn Terfel and Nidus Choir
Trad.: "Away in a Manger" (sung in Welsh) – Bryn Terfel
Trad.: "Taladh Chriosda" – Apollo's Fire with Meredith Hall
Britten: "A Boy Was Born" – The Dale Warland Singers
Holst: "In the Bleak Midwinter" – Theatre of Voices
Trad.: "Sweet Little Jesus Boy" – Jessye Norman