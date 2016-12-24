Advent Voices

Airs Saturday, December 24 at 3 p.m. Advent is a time of quiet contemplation and waiting. It's waiting for darkness to become light and for hopes to be realized. Throughout the centuries Advent has been observed musically in sacred and secular ways. Join Lynne Warfel for an hour of the most beautiful vocal music inspired by and written for Advent.

Program

Niles: "I Wonder As I Wander" – Emma Kirkby

Poston: "Jesus Christ the Apple Tree" – Seraphic Fire

Biebl: "Ave Maria" – Chanticleer

Traditional: "Quem Pastores" – The Cambridge Singers

Huron Carol: "Twas in the Moon of Wintertime" – Cantus

Poulenc: "Videntes Stellam" – Choir of Trinity College

Lauridsen: "O Magnum Mysterium" – Chamber Choir of Europe

Gruber: "Stille Nacht" – The King's Singers

Scheidt: "O Jesulein Zart" – Bryn Terfel and Nidus Choir

Trad.: "Away in a Manger" (sung in Welsh) – Bryn Terfel

Trad.: "Taladh Chriosda" – Apollo's Fire with Meredith Hall

Britten: "A Boy Was Born" – The Dale Warland Singers

Holst: "In the Bleak Midwinter" – Theatre of Voices

Trad.: "Sweet Little Jesus Boy" – Jessye Norman