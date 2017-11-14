2,000+ High Tech Cyber Jobs Coming To New Orleans

CYBER JOBS IN THE BIG EASY - There was a big announcement made in the "Big Easy" yesterday as a newly formed digital transformation firm will open a New Orleans hub and provide about 2,000 new tech jobs. Governor John Bel Edwards along with several public officials and university leaders were at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to make what state economic officials have dubbed: "One of the most significant economic developments announcements in Louisiana History."

Edwards said, "I am proud to announce that beginning in January 2018; and that's just around the corner, DXC Technology will establish a digital transformation center right here in the central business district of New Orleans and create 2,000 high-paying jobs in the global IT and business enterprise sector by 2025." DXC, a Virginia-based company, will hire 300 next year and eventually employ at least 2,000 by 2025 with a $133 million annual payroll. Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson estimated the project will create another 2,257 indirect jobs. The company said it serves major clients across 70 countries, and the New Orleans center will support a global clientele. According to its website, DXC Technology has 155,000 employees in more than 70 countries. "

"And then you roll that into every industry you can think of" explained Pierson, "manufacturing, service providers, financial services, insurance, every consumer product imaginable; you begin to get the full picture." It serves nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients. The company is valued at more than $25 billion, making it roughly the 110th largest company in the world.

Those interested in applying for jobs can do so at the dedicated website at https://louisianajobconnection.com/DXCNOLA